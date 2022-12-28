Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Russia bans oil exports to countries that abide by $60 price cap.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 27, 2022 9:13 pm
Share

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Dec. 27 signed a decree to ban oil and oil product exports to countries complying with the West's $60 per barrel price cap on Rusian crude. 

The Russian ban on crude oil exports will come into effect on Feb. 1, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after Feb. 1. 

The ban applies to oil supplied under contracts that "directly or indirectly" stipulate the $60 price cap. It is not clear if it will apply to oil priced below $60 per barrel under contracts that do not mention the price cap. 

Under the decree, Putin can also exempt some of the oil exports to countries imposing the price cap from the ban. 

The decree was presented as a response to “unfriendly" actions by the United States and their allies. 

On Dec. 5, G7 and the EU started implementing the $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil in order to limit the Kremlin's ability to fund its aggression against Ukraine. 

Since the EU, the UK and the US have already banned the imports of Russian seaborne crude, the price cap mostly applies to other countries that still buy Russian oil. Insurers for the oil market, which are mostly based in the West, are banned from dealing with Russian oil priced above the cap.

The EU will also start implementing an embargo on Russian oil products starting from Feb. 5. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK