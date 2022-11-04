Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Nov. 4. that he believes Russia may withdraw its forces from parts of Kherson Oblast. However, he warned that Russia’s so-called “gestures of goodwill” must be taken with a grain of salt, referring back to Russian forces’ withdrawals from Kyiv Oblast and Snake Island. The Russian occupation government stepped up the deportation of local residents from Kherson Oblast on Nov. 1 amid Ukraine’s continuing counter-offensive. Russia ordered up to 70,000 residents within a 15-kilometer zone east of the Dnieper to be resettled deeper into the region.