Reznikov 'optimistic' following latest Ramstein format meeting

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov displays a handkerchief depicting schematics of a Su-27 fighter jet before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Feb. 14, 2023. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images)

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said the tenth round of the Ramstein format meeting, which was held on March 15, "inspires optimism."

According to Reznikov, this enthusiasm relates to strengthening air defense, ammunition supplies, training soldiers and forming what has has called an “armored fist.”

No specific announcements on new initiatives were announed at the online meeting of Ukraine's defense partners.

Reznikov also thanked U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for his "outstanding leadership" and all allies for their continued support of Ukraine.

Defense aid from the West is more vital than ever as Ukraine gears up for an anticipated major counteroffensive.

During a a joint press conference with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren on March 14, Reznikov stated that the success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive will hinge on forcing the Russian military onto the defensive, neutralizing their air superiority, and disrupting their supply lines.

He reiterated that allied countries supplying Ukraine with fighter jets would help speed up the process of liberating Ukrainian territory.

"The sooner we get combat aircraft, the more human lives will be saved," Reznikov said.

Ukraine has been, in Reznikov's words, "fighting" on the diplomatic front to convince Western allies that supplying Ukraine with fighter jets will not escalate the war but help end it sooner.