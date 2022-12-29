Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, December 29, 2022

Reznikov: France to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons, ammunition

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 28, 2022 11:02 pm
France will continue to supply Kyiv with weapons and ammunition amid Russia’s continuous aggression against Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said after a meeting with his French counterpart Sebastian Lecornu on Dec. 28. 

“This visit is not only an act of bravery. It also demonstrates strong French support,” Reznikov said on Twitter. 

Reznikov said France’s support also includes “great French-made systems for the protection of our land and skies,” without specifying the type of weapons. 

On Dec. 21, France’s President Emmanuel Macron said that the country had supplied Ukraine with rocket launchers and Crotale air defense systems, promising further weapons deliveries early next year. This includes additional Caesar mobile artillery units.

Lecornu told Le Journal du Dimanche on Nov. 20 that France had given Ukraine 18 Caesar howitzers and 550 million euros ($569 million) worth of military aid, making France the fifth-largest contributor to Ukraine.

