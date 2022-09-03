Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, September 3, 2022

externalReuters: White House says Russia weaponizing energy

This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 5:01 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson told Reuters in an email that "it is unfortunately not surprising that Russia continues to use energy as a weapon against European consumers." The spokesperson also told Reuters that while the U.S. and Europe have been working together to ensure sufficient gas supplies are available for the heating season, "the efforts alone will not suffice." On Sept. 2, Russia’s Gazprom halted gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely, citing a gas leak. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok