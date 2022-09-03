A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson told Reuters in an email that "it is unfortunately not surprising that Russia continues to use energy as a weapon against European consumers." The spokesperson also told Reuters that while the U.S. and Europe have been working together to ensure sufficient gas supplies are available for the heating season, "the efforts alone will not suffice." On Sept. 2, Russia’s Gazprom halted gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 pipeline indefinitely, citing a gas leak.