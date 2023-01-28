Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, January 28, 2023

Reuters: Ukraine to summon Hungarian ambassador over Orban's 'unacceptable' remarks

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 28, 2023 4:21 am
Share

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry will summon Hungary's ambassador to Ukraine over what Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said were "completely unacceptable" remarks made by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that Orban had said that Ukraine was a no man's land and compared it to Afghanistan. 

"Such statements are completely unacceptable. Budapest is continuing a deliberate course aimed at destroying Hungarian-Ukrainian relations," Reuters quoted Nikolenko as saying.

"The Hungarian ambassador will be summoned to the Ukrainian foreign ministry for a frank discussion. We reserve the right to take other measures in response."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio that Budapest would veto any European Union sanctions against Russia related to nuclear energy, Reuters reported separately on Jan. 27. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK