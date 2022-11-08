Reuters: Turkey begins to pay for some Russian gas in rubles
November 8, 2022 4:59 pm
Turkey has started paying for some of Russia's natural gas in rubles, Reuters reports, citing Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez's interview with TRT Haber.
According to Donmez, the share of Turkey's payments in rubles for the Russian energy resources will increase in the coming months.
Turkey and Russia agreed to payments in rubles for some of the natural gas supplies from Russia back in August.
