Turkey agrees to partially pay for Russian gas supplies in rubles
August 5, 2022 10:54 pm
Russian state-controlled media TASS reported that on Aug. 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed gas deliveries with Putin during his visit to a Russian Black Sea resort in Sochi. “The Presidents agreed during talks that we will start partial gas deliveries and payment in rubles,” said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. Russia supplies around 26 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey annually.