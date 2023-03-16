Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Reuters: EU fails to agree on new sanctions against Russia, talks to continue

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 23, 2023 1:26 am
Share

European Union member states failed to reach an agreement on Feb. 22 to impose new sanctions against Russia, Reuters reported, citing unnamed diplomats. 

More talks are planned to have the package ready for the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the diplomats said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the proposed sanctions package would help restrict 11 billion euros worth of multiple electronic components used in Russian weapons - such as drones, missiles, and helicopters - via trade bans and technology controls.

"There are several issues outstanding, including on rubber and reporting obligations," one of the sources said.

However, the diplomats are confident the agreement will be reached "quickly tomorrow."

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is threatening to veto the extension of EU sanctions against Russia, which must be renewed every six months. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: EU sanctions
Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK