Reuters: Biden says Russia should not be labeled state sponsor of terrorism
September 6, 2022 6:19 am
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sept. 5 told reporters "no" when asked whether Russia should be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. Earlier on July 7, the U.S. Senate approved a resolution calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to give Russia the designation.
