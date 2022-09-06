Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalReuters: Biden says Russia should not be labeled state sponsor of terrorism

September 6, 2022 6:19 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sept. 5 told reporters "no" when asked whether Russia should be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. Earlier on July 7, the U.S. Senate approved a resolution calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to give Russia the designation. 

