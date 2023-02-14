Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Reuters: 3 Russian military aircraft intercepted over Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 14, 2023 3:40 am
The Netherlands' Defense Ministry reported late on Feb. 13 that two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft over Poland and escorted them out. 

"The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad," according to Reuters' translation of the ministry's statement. The identified aircraft used by Russia was the Ilyushin Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft and the Sukhoi Su-28 fighter aircraft. 

Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania. 

The ministry said eight Dutch F-35s are stationed in Poland for February and March. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

