The anti-corruption prosecutor's office is investigating alleged abuse of power and money laundering following an investigation by online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda about Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. A company owned by a friend of Reznichenko has received Hr 1.5 billion ($40.7 million) for road maintenance, according to Ukrainska Pravda. Reznichenko did not publicly comment on the investigation.