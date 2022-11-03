Prosecutors open investigation into embezzlement scheme allegedly linked to governor.
November 3, 2022 1:18 am
The anti-corruption prosecutor's office is investigating alleged abuse of power and money laundering following an investigation by online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda about Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. A company owned by a friend of Reznichenko has received Hr 1.5 billion ($40.7 million) for road maintenance, according to Ukrainska Pravda. Reznichenko did not publicly comment on the investigation.
