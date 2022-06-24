Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalProsecutor: Medvedchuk treason case sent to court.

June 2, 2022 7:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said the pre-trial investigation had been completed against Kremlin-linked politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is accused of high treason. Medvedchuk is facing 15 years in jail if proven guilty. The Security Service of Ukraine captured Vladimir Putin’s right-hand man in Ukraine on April 12, after he escaped from house arrest in late February following the start of the Russian full-scale invasion.

