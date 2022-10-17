Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war has killed 423 children, injured 810 since February

October 16, 2022 1:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 407 children have been killed or injured since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Oct. 16.

These numbers, however, do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are still ongoing.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok