Prosecutor General's Office: Russia's war has killed 423 children, injured 810 since February
October 16, 2022 1:42 pm
The highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk Oblast, where 407 children have been killed or injured since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Oct. 16.
These numbers, however, do not include casualties in the Russian-occupied territories and areas where hostilities are still ongoing.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.