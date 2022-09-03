Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalProsecutor General’s Office: Russian forces have committed over 31,500 war crimes

September 3, 2022 7:04 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Sept. 2 that it has recorded 31,506 war crimes and crimes of aggression by the Russian military in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24. Another 14,654 Russian crimes against national security were also reported.

