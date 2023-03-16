Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Prosecutor General’s Office: 71,649 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression under investigation in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 27, 2023 6:00 am
The Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Feb. 27 that they had recorded 71,649 alleged Russian war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war. 

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies also said that Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 461 children and injured at least 927 since Feb. 24.

Earlier, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on member states to back the creation of a special international tribunal to judge Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine, specifically the crime of aggression.

Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London in March in support of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

U.K. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, will host the meeting at the Lancaster House.

