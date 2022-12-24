Prosecutor General’s Office records over 51,000 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression in Ukraine.
December 5, 2022 6:00 am
Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Dec. 4 that the Russian military has committed 51,161 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s all-out war.
Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have also recorded 18,585 crimes against Ukraine’s national security.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.