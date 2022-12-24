Prosecutors: Kherson deputy mayor detained for alleged collaborationism

Ukrainian authorities detained the deputy mayor of the liberated southern city of Kherson, who is suspected of collaborationism with the Russian troops during the occupation, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Nov. 29.

According to the prosecutors, in March, the unnamed official began cooperating with the Russian-installed proxies in Kherson, including Vladimir Saldo, head of Kherson Oblast's illegal occupation government.

"While understanding that Russia's representatives illegally occupied the oblast, the suspect helped establish communal and housing services for the occupation administration, as well as illegally established law enforcement agencies," the report reads.

If found guilty, the official faces from 10 to 12 years in prison.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

On Nov. 19, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin reported that over 700 bodies, most of them civilians, had been found in liberated territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts.

