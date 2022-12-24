Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Prosecutors: Kherson deputy mayor detained for alleged collaborationism

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 29, 2022 2:56 pm
Share

Ukrainian authorities detained the deputy mayor of the liberated southern city of Kherson, who is suspected of collaborationism with the Russian troops during the occupation, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Nov. 29.

According to the prosecutors, in March, the unnamed official began cooperating with the Russian-installed proxies in Kherson, including Vladimir Saldo, head of Kherson Oblast's illegal occupation government.

"While understanding that Russia's representatives illegally occupied the oblast, the suspect helped establish communal and housing services for the occupation administration, as well as illegally established law enforcement agencies," the report reads.

If found guilty, the official faces from 10 to 12 years in prison.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

On Nov. 19, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin reported that over 700 bodies, most of them civilians, had been found in liberated territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson oblasts.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK