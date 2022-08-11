Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalPrivatBank transfers its Latvian subsidiary to local Industra Bank.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 5:38 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the company’s statement, Industra Bank will take over customer relations from PrivatBank, including the management accounts of clients and legal entities, credit, and leasing portfolios, deposits, as well as the securities owned by the bank. The volume of loans transferred under the agreement is approximately $23 million, while the volume of deposits exceeds $57 million.


