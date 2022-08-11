PrivatBank transfers its Latvian subsidiary to local Industra Bank.
August 11, 2022
According to the company’s statement, Industra Bank will take over customer relations from PrivatBank, including the management accounts of clients and legal entities, credit, and leasing portfolios, deposits, as well as the securities owned by the bank. The volume of loans transferred under the agreement is approximately $23 million, while the volume of deposits exceeds $57 million.