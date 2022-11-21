President’s Office: Russian forces strike civilian infrastructure in liberated Kherson.

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, in the Dnipro district of Kherson on Nov. 21, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a deputy chief of staff for President Volodymyr Zelensky, said.

He said there were victims due to the attack but did not elaborate. Rescuers and emergency services are on the scene, Tymoshenko added.

Earlier on Nov. 21, Tymoshenko reported that the Russian shelling of Kherson killed one person and injured three people.

The village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast was also attacked by Russia on Nov. 21, and one woman was hospitalized.