Portuguese FM visits Ukraine on Independence Day
August 24, 2022 1:47 pm
Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho arrived in Kyiv on Aug. 24. Cravinho wrote on Twitter that he was "honored to be in Kyiv on this day that celebrates the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, which Russia sought and failed to crush." "I bring a message of solidarity, and of political, military, financial, and humanitarian support," he wrote.
