externalPortuguese FM visits Ukraine on Independence Day

August 24, 2022 1:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho arrived in Kyiv on Aug. 24. Cravinho wrote on Twitter that he was "honored to be in Kyiv on this day that celebrates the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, which Russia sought and failed to crush." "I bring a message of solidarity, and of political, military, financial, and humanitarian support," he wrote. 

