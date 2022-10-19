Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Politico: White House taking measures to avoid Biden-Putin encounter at G-20 summit in Indonesia

October 19, 2022 8:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will both attend the 2022 G-20 summit of the world's largest economies in November on the Indonesian island of Bali, but U.S. officials are working to make sure that the two leaders do not cross paths, Politico reports, citing unnamed Biden administration officials.

Although Biden initially remained open to a formal bilateral meeting with Putin, the officials have now ruled out that possibility.

Leaders at the G-20 traditionally pose for a group photo together, but Politico's sources also stated that Biden will avoid appearing in a photo together with Putin.

Following Russia's brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Biden called Putin "a killer' and "a butcher."

