Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Politico: US mulls over Stryker armored combat vehicles for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 4:41 am
The U.S. is weighing sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine in a new aid package amid fears of a renewed Russian offensive in spring, Politico reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. 

According to a Defense Department official who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity, the Strykers could be a part of the next tranche of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, which could be announced, with or without the Strykers, late next week. 

The deliberations follow the Biden administration's announcement on Jan. 6 to send 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Those with whom Politico spoke stressed that no final decision had been made yet and that the Strykers could be included in another aid package later on.

Strykers are eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles capable of operating in snow, mud, and sand.

