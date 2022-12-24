Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Politico: Pentagon considers training Ukrainian soldiers on Patriot in US

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 3:36 am
Share

The Pentagon is considering training Ukrainian soldiers to operate the Patriot surface-to-air missile system at a military base in the United States, two Defense Department officials told Politico. The news comes a day after the Biden administration announced that it would provide one Patriot battery to Ukraine to help defend against Russian attacks.

It’s expected to take a few months to train the Ukrainians to operate the Patriot, which typically takes 90 troops, the Pentagon has said.

Previously, U.S. forces planned to train Ukrainian forces to use and maintain Patriot systems in a third country, most likely Germany, before its deployment to Ukraine. Until now, none of the NATO-provided weapons systems training has been done in the U.S. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK