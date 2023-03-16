Polish PM visits Kyiv on 1-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war
February 24, 2023 11:36 am
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv on Feb. 24, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
According to the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, Morawiecki laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in central Kyiv together with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
