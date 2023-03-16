Polish PM visits Kyiv on 1-year anniversary of Russia's all-out war

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki embraes Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyal at the Wall of Remembrance for the Fallen Heroes of Ukraine in Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland / Twitter)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv on Feb. 24, marking the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, Morawiecki laid a wreath at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in central Kyiv together with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

