Police open investigation over pensioner tortured to death in occupied Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast

October 13, 2022 10:09 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The police opened an investigation after receiving a message reporting that a 62-year-old man was found dead with signs of a violent death after being abducted by Russians.

Another investigation was opened upon information that Russian soldiers shot two locals during the occupation of the village of Vysokopillia, Kherson Oblast. Vysokopillia was liberated by Ukrainian forces on Sept. 4 amid the ongoing southern counteroffensive.

The Prosecutor General’s Office recorded more than 38,000 war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.

