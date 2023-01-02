Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, January 2, 2023

Police: 25 torture chambers discovered in liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 2, 2023 6:33 pm
Investigators have discovered 25 torture chambers in the liberated areas of the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, head of the regional police Volodymyr Tymoshko reported on Jan. 2.

Tymoshko described detention conditions of civilians as “inhumane,” reporting that Russian troops allegedly used electric shocks for torture and broken people’s fingers.

According to him, 920 bodies of civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops, including 25 children, were found since Sept. 7, and 656 bodies were identified.

In total, 1,699 civilians, including 74 children, were killed, and 2,596 were injured in Kharkiv Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, the official said, adding that 9,617 buildings were damaged or destroyed in the oblast due to Russia’s attacks.

As of Jan. 2, the Ukrainian military liberated 340 settlements in the oblast.

