PM: Russian attacks damage 11 critical infrastructure sites across Ukraine
October 10, 2022 2:08 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Russian attacks damaged 11 critical infrastructure sites across eight regions of Ukraine as of 11 a.m. on Oct. 10. Shmyhal said parts of Ukraine are cut off from electricity and that Ukrainians should prepare for temporary power, water supply, and mobile network disruptions. "The main goal of these war criminals is to sow panic, to frighten, and to leave Ukrainians without light and heat," he said.
