Friday, February 3, 2023

Petition to resume asset declarations for officials gets necessary number of signatures.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 7:39 pm
A petition for requiring state officials to resume filing electronic asset declarations has collected the necessary 25,000 signatures on the president's site. 

Under Ukrainian law, President Volodymyr Zelensky must now respond to the petition. 

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainian authorities allowed officials not to file electronic asset declarations in the future and shut down public access to all previous declarations. Officials will only have to resume submitting asset declarations within three months after the end of the war. 

Civic watchdogs say that Ukraine's asset declaration system, a key pillar of the anti-corruption infastructure, has been effectively destroyed, with marial law used as a pretext by corrupt officials. This will make all future contests for government jobs meaningless, the watchdogs argue. 

"As Ukrainian soldiers are sacrificing their lives for their homeland, there are still officials who are involved in corruption," anti-corruption activist Oleksiy Hrytsenko, the petition's author, wrote. "During the war, the state must quickly expose and punish such people." 

