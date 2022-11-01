Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerTuesday, November 1, 2022

Pentagon: Ukraine to receive 2 NASAMS air defense systems in 'very near future.'

November 1, 2022 1:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. Defense Department announced on Oct. 31 that the country would provide Ukraine with eight NASAMS and associated munitions. Two of those will be in Ukraine in the "very near future," with six more to be provided later, the statement reads.

On Oct. 25, Raytheon Technologies, U.S.-based aerospace and defense conglomerate, delivered two NASAMS air defense systems due for Ukraine to the U.S. government. It is unclear if that delivery was part of the military aid the Pentagon has just announced.

"NASAMS is a short-range air defense system... and it could knock down everything in the sky from drones to ballistic missiles to fighter jets," Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes told CNBC on Oct. 25.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok