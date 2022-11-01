Pentagon: Ukraine to receive 2 NASAMS air defense systems in 'very near future.'

The U.S. Defense Department announced on Oct. 31 that the country would provide Ukraine with eight NASAMS and associated munitions. Two of those will be in Ukraine in the "very near future," with six more to be provided later, the statement reads.

On Oct. 25, Raytheon Technologies, U.S.-based aerospace and defense conglomerate, delivered two NASAMS air defense systems due for Ukraine to the U.S. government. It is unclear if that delivery was part of the military aid the Pentagon has just announced.

"NASAMS is a short-range air defense system... and it could knock down everything in the sky from drones to ballistic missiles to fighter jets," Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes told CNBC on Oct. 25.