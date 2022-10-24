Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 24, 2022

Pelosi: Resolute US support for Ukraine is bipartisan

October 24, 2022 8:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made the comments at a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on Oct. 24.

Prior, U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern for the continuation of U.S. aid to Ukraine if the Republicans, currently in opposition, were to win the House of Representatives. "These guys don't get it," Biden said at a fundraising event in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, according to CNN. "It's a lot bigger than Ukraine – it's Eastern Europe. It's NATO. It's real, serious, serious consequential outcomes. They have no sense of American foreign policy."

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called on Oct. 21 for "additional air defenses, long-range fires, and humanitarian and economic support" to Ukraine in the wake of ongoing Russian attacks.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok