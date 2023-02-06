Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, February 6, 2023

Parliament strips pro-Kremlin lawmaker of his mandate.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 6, 2023 6:11 pm
The Ukrainian parliament on Feb. 6 stripped Ihor Abramovych, a lawmaker from the banned pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform-For Life party, of his mandate. 

Abramovych lived in France's Cote d'Azur in 2022, according to an investigation by online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda. 

He came back to Ukraine in January and filed a request to terminate his mandate on Feb. 6. 

In January parliament also stripped four other pro-Kremlin lawmakers of their mandates. These include Viktor Medvedchuk, Andriy Derkach, Taras Kozak, and Renat Kuzmin. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

