Parliament strips pro-Kremlin lawmaker of his mandate.

The Ukrainian parliament on Feb. 6 stripped Ihor Abramovych, a lawmaker from the banned pro-Kremlin Opposition Platform-For Life party, of his mandate.

Abramovych lived in France's Cote d'Azur in 2022, according to an investigation by online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda.

He came back to Ukraine in January and filed a request to terminate his mandate on Feb. 6.

In January parliament also stripped four other pro-Kremlin lawmakers of their mandates. These include Viktor Medvedchuk, Andriy Derkach, Taras Kozak, and Renat Kuzmin.