Opposition group: Explosion at Belarusian military airfield damaged Russian aircraft in reported partisan attack

A Russian A-50 early warning radar aircraft on the runway of Vladivostok International Airport in Vladivostok, Russia, in 2019. (Wikimedia Commons)

A Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft in Belarus was damaged as a result of the Feb. 26 explosion at the Machulishchy airfield near Minsk, Belarusian opposition media Nasha Niva reported on Feb. 26 citing Aliaksandr Azarov, leader of Belarusian anti-government organization BYPOL.

According to Azarov, the attack was carried out by Belarusian partisans in the area using two drones as part of BYPOL's so-called "Victory Plan." Those involved are now safe, he said.

Belarusian Hajun, a group that monitors the movement of Russian weapons, reported that local residents had heard several explosions in the area at around 8:30-9 a.m. on Feb. 26.

The radar system of the Soviet-built A-50 can simultaneously track up to 150 targets at a distance of up to 230 kilometers or large targets such as ships at a distance of up to 400 kilometers.

Russia reportedly operates nine of the planes, which, according to Nasha Niva, are used to guide Russian missiles at targets in Ukraine.

Since the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, partisans have been active in Ukraine's northern neighbor, sabotaging military, transport, and cyber infrastructure.

Although Belarus has not officially declared war on Ukraine, Russian forces have been given access to Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine, including the failed assault on Kyiv in February 2022.