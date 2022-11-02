Official: Ukraine's military hits Russian air defense in Kherson
November 3, 2022 12:21 am
Ukraine's Armed Forces struck Russian air defense systems near the "Spartak" stadium in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson on Nov. 2, Serhiy Khlan, an aide to the Ukrainian regional governor, said in a Facebook post.
According to Khlan, these systems were also used to shell Mykolaiv.
Earlier on Nov. 2, Suspilne Kherson television reported that explosions were heard in the city.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.