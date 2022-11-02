Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Official: Ukraine's military hits Russian air defense in Kherson

November 3, 2022 12:21 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine's Armed Forces struck Russian air defense systems near the "Spartak" stadium in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson on Nov. 2, Serhiy Khlan, an aide to the Ukrainian regional governor, said in a Facebook post. 

According to Khlan, these systems were also used to shell Mykolaiv. 

Earlier on Nov. 2, Suspilne Kherson television reported that explosions were heard in the city.

