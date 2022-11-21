Support us
Monday, November 21, 2022

Official: Russian shelling of Kherson kills 1, injures 3 people

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 6:36 pm
Russian forces shelled the liberated southern city of Kherson, killing one and injuring three civilians, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff, said on Nov. 21.

The village of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast also came under a Russian attack on Nov. 21, one woman was hospitalized.

Earlier on Nov. 21, the deputy head of the Kherson Oblast Council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, said that Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Kherson. 

Sobolevskyi's report came following media reports about explosions in the city earlier in the day.

Ukraine liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after forcing Russian forces to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city sits. After their retreat to the east bank, Russian troops continued attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements in Kherson Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
