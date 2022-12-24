Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Official: Russian shelling kills civilian in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 4, 2022 4:42 pm
Russian shelling of Pokrovsk community near the city of Nikopol killed one civilian on Dec. 4, according to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council. 

The scale of damage is not yet known, according to Lukashuk.

