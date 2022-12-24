Official: Russian shelling kills civilian in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
December 4, 2022 4:42 pm
Russian shelling of Pokrovsk community near the city of Nikopol killed one civilian on Dec. 4, according to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council.
The scale of damage is not yet known, according to Lukashuk.
