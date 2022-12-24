Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Official: Russian missile hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih, potential casualties

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 10:07 am
During a Russian mass missile strike on the morning of Dec. 16, a residential in the city of Kryvyi Rih was hit, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the President’s Office.

There could be casualties as people may be under the rubble, Tymoshenko reported. Emergency services are working at the site.

Explosions were reported in Kyiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and other multiple cities across Ukraine on Dec. 16 amidst Russia’s seventh mass missile strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10. Power outages have been confirmed in multiple cities, including Kharkiv and Poltava.

Earlier, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said Russia is “massively attacking Ukraine,” while Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that Russian forces had launched about 60 missiles.

The air raid alert is on in all Ukrainian regions but occupied Crimea and Luhansk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Tags: Dec. 16 attacks
