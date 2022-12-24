Official: Russian attack kills 1 person, injures 3 in Lyman, Donetsk Oblast
November 29, 2022 1:57 pm
A Russian attack on a residential part of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast, killed one person and injured three, according to Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Nov. 29.
Russian forces reportedly attacked the area with Grad missile launchers.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Nov. 28 that Russian forces are trying to advance toward Lyman.
