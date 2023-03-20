Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Monday, March 20, 2023

Official: Russia damaged or seized more than 1,700 fire trucks, hundreds of fire stations during full-scale war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 19, 2023 9:56 pm
Serhii Kruk, who heads Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, reported on March 19 that Ukraine has lost more than 1,700 fire trucks, 300 fire stations and more than 700 buildings run by the Emergency Service since the start of Russia’s full-scale war. 

Some of these lost assets have been damaged from constant shelling, the rest have been seized by the Russian army in occupied areas. 

Kruk added that Ukraine currently receives a lot of aid from various countries, including “extremely necessary ” equipment for rescuers and special clothing.

Over the past year, Kyiv alone received 36 fire trucks, including 12 fire trucks and 7 ambulances from Germany and Poland, as well as rescue equipment from Switzerland, which the city received in July last year.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

