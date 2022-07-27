Arakhamia: Prosecutor General expected to be appointed within 10 days.

Lawmaker David Arakhamia, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People faction, said on July 21 that the main task for the new Prosecutor General will be to appoint the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova was fired by parliament on July 19. Zelensky attributed Venediktova's dismissal to her failure to crack down on law enforcement officials collaborating with Russia.