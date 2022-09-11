Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNYT: Ukraine’s capture of Izium may represent ‘turning point’ in Donbas

This item is part of our running news digest

September 11, 2022 1:02 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s liberation of Izium is the “most devastating blow to Russia since its humiliating retreat from Kyiv,” says the New York Times. Ukrainian forces now have more territory from which to conduct further offensives and it may offer some relief to cities such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk that have been shelled relentlessly by Russian troops.

