NYT: Ukraine’s capture of Izium may represent ‘turning point’ in Donbas
This item is part of our running news digest
September 11, 2022 1:02 pm
Ukraine’s liberation of Izium is the “most devastating blow to Russia since its humiliating retreat from Kyiv,” says the New York Times. Ukrainian forces now have more territory from which to conduct further offensives and it may offer some relief to cities such as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk that have been shelled relentlessly by Russian troops.
