July 17, 2022
Elena Plakhova, head of reputation management at Nova Poshta, said in an interview with Liga.net that the company plans to open branches in Poland by the end of the year, and gradually expand into the EU market. "First of all, we will open in countries bordering Ukraine - Poland, Slovakia, and Romania," said Plakhova. The company says it aims at serving Ukrainians forced to flee the country. Nova Poshta currently operates a subsidiary in Moldova.

