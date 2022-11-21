Norway to allocate nearly $ 200 million to Ukraine to help purchase gas
November 21, 2022 5:54 pm
The Norwegian government said the funds are part of a 10 billion Norwegian kroner (about $ 976 million) package that the country allocates to Ukraine in 2022 and 2023, according to the statement published on Nov. 21.
In late August, Norway announced it would help Ukraine increase its natural gas reserves before winter arrives. "The gas will help alleviate the country's grave humanitarian situation," the government then said.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.