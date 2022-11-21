Support us
Monday, November 21, 2022

Norway to allocate nearly $ 200 million to Ukraine to help purchase gas

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 5:54 pm
The Norwegian government said the funds are part of a 10 billion Norwegian kroner (about $ 976 million) package that the country allocates to Ukraine in 2022 and 2023, according to the statement published on Nov. 21.

In late August, Norway announced it would help Ukraine increase its natural gas reserves before winter arrives. "The gas will help alleviate the country's grave humanitarian situation," the government then said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
