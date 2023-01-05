Norway donates 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine
January 5, 2023 4:20 am
The Norwegian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Jan. 4 that donated artillery shells can be used in the M109 howitzers that Norway has donated in the past.
“It is important for Europe's and Norway's security that Ukraine succeeds in standing up to Russia's attack. Norway has contributed heavily through 2022, and will continue to support Ukraine in 2023,” the statement reads.
