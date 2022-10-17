New York Times: US believes Ukraine was behind killing of daughter of Russian ultra-nationalist

According to the New York Times, the U.S. intelligence agencies believe that “parts of the Ukrainian government authorized the car bomb attack” that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of Russian imperialist Alexander Dugin on Aug. 20.



Some U.S. officials fear it could “widen” the war, the media outlet reports.



The U.S. did not take part in the operation “either by providing intelligence or other assistance,” unnamed officials told the New York Times.



They also said that some U.S. officials “admonished” unnamed Ukrainian officials “over the assassination,” according to the media.



Earlier in August, Russian propaganda accused Ukrainian Azov Regiment of killing Dugina.



Azov, along with the Ukrainian government, denied involvement in the attack.



Dugina’s father has been one of the most prominent ideologues of Russian neo-imperialism, calling on the government to invade neighboring countries and kill those who oppose the Kremlin.