New York Times: Iran sends drone trainers to Crimea to help Russia's war effort

Current and former U.S. officials who spoke to the New York Times on the condition of anonymity said that Iran has sent trainers to Russian-occupied Crimea to help Russian troops overcome problems with the fleet of drones that they purchased from Tehran. The trainers are from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a branch of the Iranian military designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S.

According to the New York Times, the Iranian personnel are far from the front lines and are deployed to train the Russians on how to fly the drones. It is not clear how many trainers are currently in Crimea and if they are flying any of the aircraft themselves.