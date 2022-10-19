Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, October 19, 2022

New York Times: Iran sends drone trainers to Crimea to help Russia's war effort

October 19, 2022 1:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Current and former U.S. officials who spoke to the New York Times on the condition of anonymity said that Iran has sent trainers to Russian-occupied Crimea to help Russian troops overcome problems with the fleet of drones that they purchased from Tehran. The trainers are from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a branch of the Iranian military designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. 

According to the New York Times, the Iranian personnel are far from the front lines and are deployed to train the Russians on how to fly the drones. It is not clear how many trainers are currently in Crimea and if they are flying any of the aircraft themselves. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok