Friday, June 24, 2022

May 13, 2022 11:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Cabinet of Ministers transferred 172 gas stations of the Glusco network to state oil and gas monopoly Naftogaz on May 13. "The assets of Russia and related companies in Ukraine should pass to our state and work for the benefit of our country and all Ukrainians," Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. The network is formally owned by a Greek businessman but Ukrainian investigators say it is effectively controlled by pro-Kremlin politician Viktor Medvedchuk. Medvedchuk, who has been charged with treason, was captured on April 12 after he escaped from house arrest in late February.

