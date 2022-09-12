Moldova’s Civil Aviation Authority prohibits national airlines from resuming flight to Russia
September 12, 2022 8:50 am
Moldova’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a directive on Sept. 10 that bars national airlines from flying in Russia’s airspace. Air Moldova said it won’t resume flights to Russia on Oct. 1, as it had planned. The company shared it will try to resolve the issue. “In the event of failure to resolve this issue with the Civil Aviation Authority, we reserve the right to appeal to the court,” the statement reads.
