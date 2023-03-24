Ministry: Ukraine retrieves bodies of 83 soldiers killed in combat
March 24, 2023 1:52 pm
Ukraine has repatriated the remains of 83 soldiers who were killed in combat, the Reintegration Ministry reported on March 24.
The transfer of the soldiers' remains from the occupied territories was organized by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement.
The Reintegration Ministry stated in its March 3 update that a total of 1,426 fallen Ukrainian soldiers had been returned to their families for a proper burial.
The ministry did not specify in its March 24 update, but the additional 83 soldiers would bring the total to 1,509.
