Thursday, March 23, 2023

Military: Ukraine will soon 'take advantage' of Russian troops' fatigue in Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 3:46 pm
Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut are preparing to "take advantage" of Russian forces' massive losses and fatigue, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, wrote on March 23. 

He praised the "superhuman resilience, courage, and bravery" of Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline in Donetsk Oblast who have been enduring continuous Russian artillery and aircraft fire.

According to Syrskyi, "The aggressor does not give up hope of taking Bakhmut at any cost, despite the losses in manpower and equipment."

Syrskyi's comment echoes the U.K. Defense Ministry's intelligence update on March 22, in which they wrote that there was a "realistic possibility" Russia is losing momentum in Bakhmut. 

The battle of Bakhmut has been raging in Donetsk Oblast for the past eight months, with heavy losses incurred by both sides. However, Ukraine continues to hold part of the city. 



